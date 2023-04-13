MANILA —Julia Montes caused speculation among her fans with a cryptic social media post.

Montes shared a black screen on Instagram with a broken heart emoji and the date "04.18.23" written below, along with her name and official social media handles.

Some of her supporters surmise that this could be Montes’ next acting project.

Back in December, Montes said in an interview that she planned to be more active in terms of acting this 2023.

She mentioned that she hoped to work with screen veteran Vilma Santos.

“Parang alam ko, personally and with work, ang dami kong matututunan sa kanya. And every time na nakikita ko siya, 'yung presence niya mararamdaman mo na you will never get intimidated sa kanya kasi ganoon siya kabait," she said.

"Gusto kong ma-experience yung power ng isang Vilma Santos. Favorite movie ko na andoon siya is 'Anak.' All-time favorite ko talaga kasi idol ko din si Ms. Claudine Barretto. Kaya 'pag pinagsama pa 'yung dalawa talagang solid,” Montes added.

Montes was last seen on television when she starred with her long-time rumored boyfriend, Coco Martin, in "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano." The series ended last year.