Kapamilya actress Charlie Dizon celebrated her birthday on Tuesday abroad with her family and her closest friends.

Posting snaps taken from her trip to Lake Amador in California, Dizon thanked all those who sent their well wishes on her special day.

"Thankful for the gift of life, love, family, friends and my dear supporters. Thank you Lord. This year, I had the chance to celebrate this special day with my family and friends. Best celebration so far," she wrote.

In the comment section of her post, her celebrity friends Maymay Entrata, Dimples Romana, Dingdong Dantes, Ruffa Gutierrez and Nikki Valdez greeted her a happy birthday.

Currently, Dizon is the lead star of ABS-CBN's series "Viral Scandal" which is available on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, TFC, JeepneyTV, A2Z Channel 11 and TV5.

