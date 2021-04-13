ABS-CBN to produce PH adaptation of BBC Studios' 'Doctor Foster'

MANILA -- BBC's award-winning drama "Doctor Foster,” which was adapted in South Korea as the popular "The World of the Married,” will be turned into a Filipino series by ABS-CBN.

BBC Studios and ABS-CBN on Tuesday announced that they have forged an agreement for the Philippine adaptation of the BAFTA award-winning psychological drama follows the story of a trusted doctor whose life implodes when she suspects her husband of having an affair.

“Doctor Foster” was originally written by Mike Bartlett and produced by Drama Republic.

The agreement between ABS-CBN and BBC Studios makes the Philippines the sixth international market to license the “Doctor Foster” format, having already been adapted in South Korea, France, Russia, Turkey, and India.

In June 2020, ABS-CBN aired the South Korean version, which was locally known as “The World of a Married Couple.”

Its local adaptation will go into production later this year and will be executive produced by ABS-CBN president and CEO Carlo Katigbak, ABS-CBN COO of broadcast Cory Vidanes, ABS-CBN Entertainment Production head Laurenti Dyogi, and ABS-CBN Dreamscape Entertainment head Deo Endrinal.

“It truly is an honor to know that ‘Doctor Foster’ will be coming to life in the Philippines under the extraordinary creative team at ABS-CBN Entertainment,” said André Renaud, SVP Format Sales for BBC Studios, in a statement released Tuesday.

“I know that they will not only craft a unique and special story, but that they will capture the complex struggle of modern relationships from the perspective of the strong female character that sits at the heart of this series. I am confident this will be a hit among the Filipino audiences,” he added.

Vidanes, for her part, thanked BBC Studios for entrusting the network with the Philippine version of “Doctor Foster.”

“It is a privilege for us to be able to produce this highly engaging and relatable story for the Filipino audience. A scorned woman’s strength is real as she fights to stay whole when the marriage and family she values most is falling apart. True to our commitment to serve the Filipino, we are excited to create our own retelling of this beautiful story, to see the characters come alive with unique Filipino elements that will definitely excite our audiences," she said.