Fans of Piolo, Judy Ann clamor for Pinoy remake of 'World of a Married Couple'

MANILA – Fans of Piolo Pascual and Judy Ann Santos just won’t stop clamoring for their reunion project.

On Facebook, supporters of the two came up with a fan-made trailer for a Filipino adaptation of the hit Korean series “The World of a Married Couple.”

The trailer shows Pascual and Santos as the lead stars, with their photos and clips from their previous projects together.

As of writing, the video already has more than 1,000 shares and hundreds of comments wanting to see them back together on screen.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News last month, Santos spoke about the possibility of acting with Pascual again.

“Siguro kapag nagkaroon na ng vaccine at pwede na lumabas lahat ng tao... siguro matutuloy na siya,” she said.

Santos said she has always been open about working with Pascual again. It is just a matter of searching for the right story for the two of them.

“Parati ko namang sinasabi kapag may magtatanong, wala namang imposible sa buhay na ito at sa panahong ito. It’s just a matter of time. Nagkataon lang, inabot kami ng COVID. I guess hahaba pa ang panahon bago kami makagawa ng project together. It’s just also a matter of right material,” she said.

“Ang tagal, ilang dekada na ang nagdaan after nung huli naming project. Habang tumatagal, mas lalong dapat may substance 'yung material. Mas worth it panoorin kasi matagal inabangan,” she added.

With the current situation due to the coronavirus pandemic, Santos would like to think that there might just be a good script that’s brewing for them.

“Gusto ko isipin na with this lockdown, magkakaroon ng magandang material na napapanahon at sobrang worth it gawin. Baka kapag nagkita kami, pareho na puti ang buhok namin,” she said.