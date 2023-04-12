Ariana Grande. Screenshot from Grande's TikTok account.

American singer Ariana Grande on Wednesday addressed comments about her body, with a heartfelt reminder to her followers about embracing their individual beauty.

Grande, 29, gave the rare statement about her physical appearance through a three-minute TikToki clip, where she also discussed the past state of her body.

"There are many different kinds of beautiful, there are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful. I know personally for me the body you've been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body," Grande said.

"I was on a lot of anti-depressants and drinking on them and eating poorly and at the lowest point of my life when I look the way you consider my healthy but in fact it wasn't my healthy," she added.

"I know, I shouldn't have explained that but I do feel like having an openness and some sort of vulnerability that something good might come from it but that's the first thing, healthy can look different."

Grande urged her fans to be more careful about their comments and criticism targeting any person as they don't know what people are experiencing privately.

"I think we should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people's bodies no matter what. If you're think you're saying something good or well intentioned, no matter what it is, healthy (or) unhealthy, big (or) small, this (or) that, sexy (or) not sexy, we just shouldn't," the singer said.

"We should work towards not doing that as much. There are ways to compliment someone or to ignore something that you don't like. I think we should help each other work towards being safer and keeping each other safer," she added.

"You never know what someone is going through so even if you're coming from a loving place and a caring place, that person is probably working on it or has a support system that they are working on it with, you never know so be gentle with each other and with yourselves."

She also gave some words of encouragement to her fans: "I just want to extend some love your way and tell you that you're beautiful no matter what phase you're in."

"Sending you guys lots of love and I think you're beautiful no matter what you're going through, no matter what weight, no matter how you like to do your make up these days, no matter what cosmetic procedures you had or anything. I just think you're beautiful and just wanted to share your feelings. Have a beautiful day and I'm sending you a lot of love."

Grande has had to address various criticism since the filming of "The Wicked" film adaptation, where she co-stars with Cynthia Erivo.

For instance, she explained why she has not released new music in over a year, in response to speculation that she has opted to put aside her singing career.

Grande and Erivo were earlier revealed to star as Glinda and Elphaba, respectively, in the movie version of the well-loved musical.

Written by Stephen Schwarz and Winnie Holzman, “Wicked” serves as a prequel to “The Wizard of Oz.” The musical centers on the green-skinned Elphaba, who later becomes the Wicked Witch of the West, and her friendship with Glinda.

