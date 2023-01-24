@arianagrande wanted to sing you a little something but don’t want to sing anything that is not “Ozian” at the moment :) keeping to my little bubble for now … done with lots of love. ♬ original sound - arianagrande

American pop star Ariana Grande recently addressed why she has not released new music in over a year.

This was in response to speculation from fans that she has opted to put aside her singing career while filming for "Wicked."

Her answer: a TikTok video of her singing "Somewhere Over The Rainbow," with the caption, "[I am] literally on set filming two musical movies all day everyday."

Grande and British stage actress Cynthia Erivo were earlier revealed to star as Glinda and Elphaba, respectively, in the movie adaptation of the well-loved musical.

Written by Stephen Schwarz and Winnie Holzman, “Wicked” serves as a prequel to “The Wizard of Oz.” The musical centers on the green-skinned Elphaba, who later becomes the Wicked Witch of the West, and her friendship with Glinda.

Grande's last original song is "Just Look Up" with Kid Cudi for the soundtrack of the Netflix film "Don't Look Up," released in December 2021.

She made her music debut with "Yours Truly" in 2013, followed by "My Everything" (2014), "Dangerous Woman" (2016), "sweetener" (2018), "thank u, next" (2019), and "positions" (2020).

Grande has 2 Grammys under her belt — Best Pop Vocal Album for “sweetener” in 2019, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Rain on Me” with Lady Gaga in 2021.



