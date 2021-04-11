How Bea Alonzo takes advantage of time during community quarantine

MANILA – Bea Alonzo laments that the country is still in the same situation one year since the coronavirus pandemic began.

“We are on quarantine yet again. A year later, nandito pa rin tayo," she said in her most recent vlog.

"Recently, on my Instagram, I have shared that I’ve had friends and loved ones who were infected with COVID. Hindi siya joke. Kapag malapit na pala sa'yo, kapag nae-experience mo na siya, mas lalo siyang nakakatakot,” she added.

Alonzo acknowledged that she is privileged that she is able to stay home, something that is not possible for other people.

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more in iWantTFC

“I know that there are people who cannot do this. They have to be able to put food on the table,” she said.

Nonetheless, she still encourages everyone to stay home.

In the same vlog, the actress said she is taking advantage of the time she’s at home by cleaning and organizing her stuff.

“I like organizing my home. When I am feeling down, it’s the best thing that I want to do. I feel like whenever I am organizing my home, I am able to compartmentalize my feelings and deal with them one day at a time,” she said.

For Alonzo, fixing her home is also her way of “protecting my mental health which is very important, especially now that we are dealing with so many crazy things in life.”

Last week, Alonzo made headlines after her interview with Mega’s G3 San Diego came out where she talked about her past relationship with actor Gerald Anderson.

In the same interview, she also up about the real score between her and Dominic Roque for the first time.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC