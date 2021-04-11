Andrea Abaya on Kobie Brown: 'I want to get to know him more, too'

MANILA – Andrea Abaya, the second big placer in the most recent edition of “Pinoy Big Brother,” has nice words to say for Kobie Brown who admitted how much he likes her.

In an interview with Toni Gonzaga for “I Feel U,” Abaya said Brown is really an amazing person and she has a good time when they are together.

“Sobrang saya niya kasama. Sobrang bait and sobrang genuine niya na tao. Alam kong ganyan talaga yung ugali niya. He’s not faking it or anything. Alam kong yung intentions niya, genuine talaga and true,” she said.

According to Abaya, Brown also makes her happy and she is looking forward to getting to know him more now that they are in the outside world.

“I know for sure na ang dami ko pang malalaman about Kobie when we take it slow lang. We shouldn’t rush things. I really like Kobie. He really makes me happy. I want to get to know him more din,” she said.

When asked what she feels about Brown’s declaration that he is courting her already, Abaya said: “[I am open to it] but then kailangan tanungin sila mommy muna.”

“I think pwede naman [ako mag boyfriend] as long as I am open to them, as long as kinukwento ko sa kanila and hindi ko tinatago.”

And when she was prodded if Brown could be her boyfriend, Abaya grinned and said: “Possible.”

In a separate interview, Brown said Abaya makes him happy and he genuinely likes her.

“When I’m around her, I don’t want to be on my phone. I want to give her my one hundred percent. I want to listen to her, I want to talk to her. I’ve never been so open with a girl before. I super like her and the feelings between me and her are super genuine po,” he said.

Obviously smitten, Brown said he has never met a girl like Abaya before.

