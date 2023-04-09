K-pop girl group NMIXX. Photo: Twitter/@NMIXX_Official

The members of South Korean girl group NMIXX are looking forward to meeting their Filipino fans.

The six-piece band is set to perform at the New Frontier Theater on June 30 for the Philippine stop of its "NICE TO MIXX YOU" showcase tour.

"I'm already so excited to meet you all," member Bae said, addressing fans called NSWER, in a video posted Sunday by Live Nation Philippines.

The countdown is on, NSWER! NMIXX is inviting you to their NMIXX SHOWCASE TOUR <NICE TO MIXX YOU> in MANILA happening on June 30, 2023, Friday at the New Frontier Theater 🫰🏼



✅ LNPH Presale: April 10, Monday, at 10AM - 11:59PM

✅ General Sale: April 11, Tuesday, at 12PM



More… pic.twitter.com/4ax2CMFjgl — Live Nation PH (@livenationph) April 9, 2023

"We're preparing a lot for this tour so please look forward to it," Sullyoon added.

The group — which also includes leader Haewon, Lily, Jiwoo and Kyujin — wrapped up the 40-second clip by saying "Mahal namin kayo (We love you), NSWER!"

NMIXX, launched in February 2022, is the latest girl group from JYP Entertainment, which houses other popular K-pop acts like 2PM, TWICE, Stray Kids and ITZY.

Last month, NMIXX released its first extended play "Expérgo," which spawned the singles "Love Me Like This" and "Young, Dumb, Stupid."

