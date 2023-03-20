K-pop group NMIXX back with first EP 'Expérgo'

Concept photo for K-pop girl group NMIXX's song 'Young, Dumb, Stupid,' a pre-release for its extended play 'Expérgo.' Photo: Twitter/@NMIXX_Official

K-pop girl group NMIXX made a comeback on Monday with its first extended play (EP) "Expérgo."

The six-track record dropped alongside the music video for lead single "Love Me Like This," arranged by K-pop hitmakers LDN Noise. It also includes the pre-release song "Young, Dumb, Stupid."

Last week, the six-member act unveiled a music video for "Young, Dumb, Stupid," which borrows the melody of nursery rhyme "Frère Jacques" for its chorus.

The other songs on the EP are "Paxxword," "Just Did It," "My Gosh" and "Home."

The girls — Haewon, Lily, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo and Kyujin — are set to visit the Philippines in June, as part of their group's "NICE TO MIXX YOU" showcase tour. Further details on the event have not been announced.

The tour will kick off in the United States in May before heading to Asian cities, based on a poster uploaded on NMIXX's Twitter page.

Managed by JYP Entertainment, NMIXX debuted in February 2022 with the single album "Ad Mare."

The team calls its sound "MIXXPOP," characterized by the mixing of distinctive music genres in a single song, a practice that K-pop has become known for.

Originally a septet, Jinni left the group in December due to "personal circumstances."

