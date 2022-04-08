MANILA — Screen superstar Anne Curtis has announced that her comeback concert, originally to be livestreamed as a digital event, will now be held before a live audience.

“Luv-Anne” was first announced in February as a “docu-concert” to be streamed via KTX.ph and VivaMax on April 30.

On Friday, Curtis said the concert will instead be held live at the Newport Performing Arts Theater of Resorts World Manila on June 11.

“I really took my time to think long and hard about it and I’ve decided to go all out and celebrate to the fullest by finally seeing everyone in person!” she wrote.

“I miss the energy, the noise, the screams, of course singing (laughing emoji) and just seeing everyone smile. I’m so excited (and nervous) but let’s go and have a night of fun!!! Hoping to see all of your lovely faces there sweethearts!” Curtis added.

It was not immediately clear whether the concert would also be streamed live.

Curtis previously teased that “Luv-Anne” would be held live through a March 19 Instagram post, which showed her on stage facing an empty Newport Performing Arts Theater.

The 1,710-seater Resorts World Manila venue was one of the first concert halls to resume operating at full capacity in March, after the government eased coronavirus restriction amid declining cases of infection.

Curtis has been on hiatus from showbiz for over 2 years, or since December 2019, when she went on leave from “It’s Showtime” as an expectant mother.

She welcomed her firstborn, Dahlia, with husband Erwan Heussaff in March 2020.

While Curtis had originally intended to resume her TV and film career when Dahlia turned 1 year old, surges in COVID-19 cases both in Australia, where she gave birth, and in the Philippines, delayed that plan numerous times.

Despite her prolonged break, Curtis has repeatedly reassured her fans that she will return to showbiz, specifically to “It’s Showtime,” when the time is right.

