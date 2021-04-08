'Four Sisters Before the Wedding' to stream on Netflix starting April 16

MANILA – The Star Cinema movie “Four Sisters Before the Wedding” will soon become available for streaming on Netflix Philippines.

Starring Alexa Ilacad, Charlie Dizon, Gillian Vicencio and Belle Mariano, the film will hit the giant streaming platform on April 16.

It is the prequel to the 2013 film “Four Sisters and a Wedding” helmed by Cathy Garcia-Molina and starring Bea Alonzo, Angel Locsin, Toni Gonzaga and Shaina Magdayao.

The follow-up, set 10 years before the original movie, explores the relationships of the sisters and the events that led to their respective conflicts as shown in the original film.

Directed by Mae Cruz-Alviar and written by Vanessa Valdez, “Four Sisters Before the Wedding” first streamed on KTX.ph, iWant TFC, Sky Cable PPV, and Cignal PPV last December.

The movie was also screened at select cinemas of SM and CityMall nationwide last year.

