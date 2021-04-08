Camps of Seo Ji Hye, Kim Jung Hyun deny dating rumors between ‘CLOY’ stars

Photos from @jihye8024 and @jhkim0405 Instagram accounts

The agencies of “Crash Landing on You” stars Seo Ji Hye and Kim Jung Hyun were quick to dispel rumors of a brewing romance between the Korean actors.

According to a report on Korean entertainment website Soompi, a source from Seo’s talent agency, Culture Depot, said the actress has denied dating Kim.

“We have checked with her personally, and she said that she is definitely not dating Kim Jung Hyun. We are bewildered,” according to Soompi’s report.

Meanwhile, the camp of Kim, who portrayed the role of Alberto Gu in "Crash Landing on You," also denied the rumors, saying the two Korean stars are only close because of working together on the hit K-drama series.

“As far as we know, Kim Jung Hyun and Seo Ji Hye are not dating. They are only maintaining a close relationship as senior and junior after working together in tvN’s ‘Crash Landing on You,’” according to YTN Star as mentioned in the report.

This after reports along with photos swirled around on social media, linking Seo and Kim in real life.

According to an article of Korean celebrity website Dispatch, the two were seen together, entering an apartment building.

The report alleged that the two have been dating since the end of the series and have been meeting each other at either of their residences.

Just early this year, "CLOY" fans were treated to a surprise after the main stars of the series, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin, admitted they are dating.

“Actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin met through their projects, and after the end of their drama, their positive feelings towards one another developed into a romantic relationship," Hyun Bin's agency VAST Entertainment was quoted in a Soompi report.

Son Ye Jin's agency, MS Team Entertainment, likewise confirmed the news.

"The two of them got to know each other through their acting projects, and after the end of their drama, they developed an interest in each other and ended up dating," the agency was quoted as saying.

