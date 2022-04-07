Jennylyn Mercado looks regal in maternity shoot

Actress Jennylyn Mercado on Wednesday showed off her class and timeless beauty in her maternity shoot.

Mercado took to Instagram to surprise netizens with a sneak peek of her photo shoot with celebrity photographer BJ Pascual.

The actress did not give more details about the shoot but teased an April 9 vlog about it on Pascual’s YouTube channel.

Last March, Mercado also gave her fans an update about her pregnancy when she released a photo of her baby bump while in a swimsuit.

Crediting her “hubby,” actor Dennis Trillo, as the photographer, Mercado wrote in the caption, “30th week swimming with my girl!”

Mercado, 34, and Trillo, 40, are expecting a daughter for the first time. They each have a son from their respective past relationships.

The couple, who got married in November, had been trying to conceive via surrogacy due to Mercado’s previous difficulty to get pregnant.

They, however, were surprised last year when they conceived naturally.

