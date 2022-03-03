LOOK: Jennylyn Mercado shows baby bump in swimsuit

MANILA — Now in her third trimester of pregnancy, Jennylyn Mercado shared Thursday photos of her swimming in style, with “my girl.”

In the photos, Mercado is shown taking a dip wearing a white maternity swimsuit.

Crediting her “hubby,” actor Dennis Trillo, as the photographer, Mercado wrote in the caption, “30th week swimming with my girl!”

Mercado, 34, and Trillo, 40, are expecting a daughter for the first time. They each have a son from their respective past relationships.

The couple, who got married in November, had been trying to conceive via surrogacy due to Mercado’s previous difficulty to get pregnant.

They, however, were surprised last year when they conceived naturally.

Mercado and Trillo have been chronicling their personal milestones through a YouTube vlog series, from their engagement, confirmation of their pregnancy, to their wedding.