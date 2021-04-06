Sarah Geronimo’s ‘Tala’ film concert to stream again in May

MANILA — “Tala,” the film concert of pop superstar Sarah Geronimo, will stream again in May, producer Viva Entertainment announced on Tuesday.

“The Global Repeat” will be on May 1 at 8 p.m., and May 2 at 11 a.m., according to the accompanying trailer that includes glimpses of Geronimo’s performances.

The film will again be available on KTX.ph, iWant TFC, and TFC IPTV.

“It’s official! We’re back again,” tweeted director Paul Basinillo.

Originally streamed on March 27, “Tala” is a mix of Geronimo’s performances and a documentary chronicling the making of the show, staged at the center of the Araneta Coliseum.

The film concert lasts two hours and features 18 performances, with three guests joining Geronimo virtually and on stage.

Among Geronimo’s collaborators for “Tala,” aside from Basinillo, were Georcelle Dapat-Sy as creative director, and Louie Ocampo as musical director.

