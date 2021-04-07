Jasmine Curtis shares quarantine lessons as she marks birthday

MANILA -- Actress Jasmine Curtis Smith took to social media to share her realizations as she turned 27 on April 6.

On Intagram, she shared an important lesson she learned as she celebrated two consecutive birthdays while under quarantine.



"One important learning I have taken away from these two consecutive ECQ birthdays is how important it is to armor myself well. Armor yourself with good health, a good support system, and good mindset so you can focus on working on having the life that you deserve and dream of having," she wrote.

"Once you forget yourself, you become weak. You cannot overcome your battles and you will not be able to help those you love fight theirs. So kapit lang mga siz, gamitin ang armor niyo. Next thing ya know, it's been another year around the sun!" she added.

In the caption of her post, Curtis Smith also received birthday greetings from her fellow celebrities like Carlo Aquino, Jhong Hilario and Erich Gonzales.

Meanwhile, her sister, actress-host Anne Curtis, also took to Instagram to greet her.

"Same same but different. Happy Birthday Sestra/Tata. We love you as much as we love to sing Apples & Bananas," she wrote in the caption.

Curtis Smith currently stars in the film "General Admission" with JC de Vera. The film, directed by Jeffrey Hidalgo and written by Dustin Celestino, will stream on KTX starting April 9. Fans may book their tickets here.