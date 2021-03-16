KTX to stream Jasmine Curtis-Smith and JC de Vera's new movie 'General Admission'

MANILA – The movie “General Admission” starring Jasmine Curtis-Smith and JC de Vera will become available for viewing soon.

According to their respective posts, the film will stream on KTX.ph starting April 9 with a special screening on March 23.

“Here. We. Go,” wrote Curtis-Smith on Instagram as she shared the film’s hand-drawn poster.

De Vera, for his part, shared the film’s trailer while inviting his followers to purchase tickets now which are already available via the streaming platform.

According to its official synopsis, “General Admission” follows Katja (Curtis-Smith), a member of the sexy dance group who has a wardrobe malfunction on a noontime show.

She and her boyfriend Carlito (de Vera) find themselves at the center of a media circus that eventually results in a brutal and very public murder.

Aside from Curtis-Smith and de Vera, the movie also features Nanette Inventor, Rosanna Roces, Angelina Kanapi, Vangie Labalan, Archie Adamos and Brian Sy.

“General Admission” was helmed by Jeffrey Hidalgo.

This is not the first time Curtis-Smith and de Vera have worked together. In 2015, they were part of the cast of the Star Cinema movie "Halik sa Hangin," the romance-thriller headlined by Gerald Anderson and Julia Montes.

