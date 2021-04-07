Janella, Markus hit back at netizens making fun of baby Jude

Photos from Janella Salvador Instagram account and Markus Paterson Twitter account

Janella Salvador and Markus Paterson are not taking the insults thrown at their infant son Jude lightly as they called out several netizens for making fun of their baby on social media.

In a series of tweets, Paterson posted some screenshots of netizens who poked fun of their son’s appearance based on the photos uploaded by actress Erich Gonzales.

In the caption, the young actor said he intentionally did not cover the bashers’ names and faces, sending them a warning.

Let’s be honest.

I’m no stranger to bashing. But come for my son and I will come for you. People like this make me sick, wala pang isang taon anak ko and ya’ll making fun of a NEWBORN.

Not gonna erase the names, proud nyo eh. pic.twitter.com/4oc5zsuBAv — Markus (@markusrpaterson) April 7, 2021

In the succeeding tweet, Paterson uploaded another post of a certain netizen who also made fun of the baby’s weight.

The actor also said he only hoped for the bashers’ happiness and hinted at checking them one day as he got their names already.

Your humor must be really fucked up to make fun of a baby. I can take all the bashing in the world directed at me with grace, but direct it at my innocent son and you’ll definitely hear from me.



PS you sure about making fun of Jude’s face? You sure, bud? Sure na? Yikes. Ayt 🥴 pic.twitter.com/du4zMmzvFO — Janella Salvador (@superjanella) April 7, 2021

Salvador did not also mince words, blasting a certain Gabriel Anunciacion for his inappropriate humor.

The couple returned to the Philippines in February after the actress gave birth to their son last year.

The couple flew to the United Kingdom in September 2020, or a month before Salvador gave birth. They have also released a vlog chronicling her pregnancy and birth.

