WATCH: In intimate vlog, Janella and Markus chronicle becoming parents, welcoming baby Jude

Janella Salvador and Markus Paterson welcomed their first child, Jude, on October 20, 2020 in England. YouTube: M & J

MANILA — Janella Salvador and Markus Paterson finally revealed on Tuesday becoming first-time parents, confirming months-long speculation surrounding their abrupt exit from showbiz, as well as their relationship.

The celebrity couple, currently in the United Kingdom, shared the milestone in a vlog on their newly launched YouTube channel M & J.

Jude was born in the afternoon of October 20, 2020, as seen in footage of Salvador cradling her baby for the first time in her hospital bed.

Salvador and Paterson narrated the vlog as a letter to Jude, with footage dating back to February 2020, when they first confirmed the pregnancy.

Salvador and Paterson, both 22, found out Jude’s sex in June May 2020. “I knew it! It’s a boy!” a screaming Salvador said.

Watch more in iWantTFC

In videos dated June and July, Salvador’s pregnancy tummy has noticeably grown, with the actress maintaining some level of fitness regimen.

In September, Salvador and Paterson flew to the latter’s hometown in England, where the couple appeared to spend their bonding moments outdoors.

In perhaps the most intimate glimpse of their new life as parents, dated October 20, Salvador and Paterson showed footage of the moments before Jude’s birth, and the baby finally being brought to his mother.

The end of the vlog then showed many close friends and family members of Salvador and Paterson greeting the newborn, saying, “Hey, Jude,” after the iconic Beatles song, with their respective message expressing their excitement to personally meet him.