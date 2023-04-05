Korean workplace series 'Race' out May 10 on Disney+

Promotional poster for the South Korean office comedy drama 'Race,' streaming on Disney+ beginning May 10. Photo courtesy of Disney+

A South Korean office-set comedy drama series is set to drop on Disney+ on May 10, the streaming service announced Wednesday.

The upcoming series titled "Race" follows Park Yoon-jo, who is out to prove herself after discovering that she was hired in a conglomerate as part of its newly-created diversity program, Disney+ said in a statement.

"Although it appears [that] Yoon-jo's luck has finally taken a turn for the better, reality quickly steps in to prove her wrong, forcing Yoonjo to work harder than ever to overcome the seemingly insurmountable and prove to everyone that she belongs where she is," the streamer said.

"Set in modern-day Seoul, 'Race' perfectly captures the nuanced dramas of the modern-day workplace in a fun and entertaining way," it added.

Actress Lee Yeon-hee, who starred in the romantic comedy film "New Year Blues" and series "Welcome to Wedding Hell," leads the cast as Yoon-jo.

Lee is joined by actors Moon So-ri and Hong Jong-hyun, and Jung Yunho of the iconic K-pop duo TVXQ.

"Race" is among the slew of South Korean titles unveiled by Disney during its content showcase last year.

