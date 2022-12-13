South Korean pop duo TVXQ during a press conference at the Araneta Coliseum on December 9, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Until last week, the phenomenal K-pop duo TVXQ has never performed in the Philippines despite having been around for nearly two decades. That’s why Yunho and Changmin could not help but feel surprised and grateful over the warm reception from Filipino fans during their recent back-to-back shows in Cebu and Manila.

“We feel sorry [that we only went to the Philippines now]. We really wanted to meet our Filipino fans. We were actually surprised because even though we haven’t performed here, many of our fans were still waiting for us,” Changmin said at a press conference ahead of TVXQ’s performance at the “Be You 2” benefit concert at the Araneta Coliseum last December 9.

TVXQ joined labelmates BoA, and Chen and Xiumin of the boy band EXO as the headliners for "Be You 2," a concert that aimed to pay tribute to the Filipino elderly. The event was also staged in Cebu a day before the Manila show.

“We really appreciate the fans who waited for us for so long even though we’ve never come here,” Changmin said.

“Because of the [COVID-19] pandemic, we haven’t had any events or concerts for years but now, we’re performing here alongside other artists, that’s why we’re very thankful,” he added.

TVXQ debuted as a quintet on December 26, 2003 with the single “Hug” and quickly gained popularity in South Korea. The group later became one of the most prominent K-pop acts in the mid-2000s after building a large overseas following, especially in Japan, the world’s second largest music market.

Three members later departed the group after a contractual dispute with their management SM Entertainment.

South Korean pop duo TVXQ performs during the Be You 2 concert at the Araneta Coliseum on December 9, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Organized by Neuwave Events and Productions, "Be You 2" saw Filipino Cassiopeia (TVXQ’s fans) troop to the Big Dome and wave the act’s signature red lightstick throughout the duo’s four-song set.

Another testament to TVXQ’s popularity? The loud fan chants that filled the Quezon City arena during the pair’s performance of the hit single “Mirotic,” a song that even K-pop fans outside of the group’s fanbase are familiar with.

First released in 2008, the sultry electro-pop track has become somewhat of a K-pop classic, with newer idols still covering the song on South Korean TV music shows and year-end festivals. It’s even included in the list of best boy bands songs of all time by music publications Billboard and Rolling Stone.

‘K-pop royalty’

Billboard, in its articles, has also referred to TVXQ as “K-pop royalty” — a title that the two idols said they were grateful for.

“But at the same time, we think there’s so many junior artists who contributed to K-pop,” Changmin said.

“The K-pop wave is so strong these days and we want to thank our juniors,” he said.

“We’re just very thankful because every year, we still have performances and new albums,” Yunho added.

For Yunho, the duo’s secret to their enduing career are their fans and staff.



“We’re very lucky. Our fans are our inspiration because we know that even if we have performances, it would be nothing without our fans. We also want to acknowledge the staff who help us. Without them, it wouldn’t be a complete team so we’re very thankful,” he said.

