Concept photo for K-pop supergroup BTS' anthology album 'Proof,' released last June. Photo: Twitter/@BIGHIT_MUSIC

The Walt Disney Company in the Asia-Pacific region unveiled Wednesday its slate of upcoming South Korean dramas and K-pop docu-series.

The entertainment giant said the following Korean content would be made available on its streaming platform Disney+ in the coming months:

BIG BET

"Big Bet" tells the story of "a man who struggles to become a casino mogul but soon after hits rock bottom due to a chain of unfortunate events."

Targeted for release on Dec. 21, the crime-action drama was filmed in the Philippines for three months. It features "Old Boy" star Choi Minsik in his TV comeback after 25 years. He is joined by Son Sokku, Lee Donghwi and Heo Sungtae.

CONNECT

"Connect" is a Korean crime fantasy that "tells the story of a man with the ability to heal from any injury, who gets kidnapped and has his eye removed by a gang of organ harvesters."

Eyed for a Dec. 7 premiere, the series stars Jung Haein, Go Kyungpyo and Kim Hyejun.

MOVING

Based on a popular webtoon, "Moving" tells the story of three teenagers who discover that they have inherited unusual powers from their secret agent-parents. It stars Ryu Seungryong, Han Hyojoo and Zo Insung.

THE ZONE 2: SURVIVAL MISSION

Top TV personalities Yu Jaeseok and Lee Kwangsoo, and Girls' Generation member Yuri return for the second season of "The Zone," a variety show that will challenge cast members to survive a number of disaster scenarios.

CALL IT LOVE

Kim Youngkwang ("Somebody") and Lee Sungkyung ("Weightlifting Fairy") team up for the romance drama "Call It Love," which tells the story of a mistreated daughter who seeks revenge on her father's mistress.

SHADOW DETECTIVE SEASON 2

Lee Sungmin, Kyung Soojin and Lee Hakjoo return for the second season of the crime action series "Shadow Detective," planned for release in 2023.

RACE

Lee Yeonhee, Moon Sori, Hong Jonghyun and Chung Yunho star in the office drama "Race," about a "mediocre employee who unleashes her potential after discovering that she was hired at a top-tier publicity company for diversity reasons."

SOUNDTRACK#2

"Soundtrack#2" is a romance series that follows the reunion between two music enthusiasts who met in a college band and fell in love, but eventually broke up. Disney has yet to name the lead stars for the drama.

THE WORST OF EVIL

Set in the 1990s, "The Worst of Evil" follows an investigative task force as one of their officer "infiltrates a new criminal organization responsible for fuelling a trafficking triangle." It stars heartthrobs Ji Changwook and Wi Hajoon, and actress Im Semi.

BTS MONUMENTS: BEYOND THE STARS

"BTS Monuments: Beyond the Stars" aims to chart the journey of K-pop icons BTS. The series will "feature the daily lives, thoughts and plans of BTS members, as they prepared for their second chapter."

J-HOPE SOLO DOCUMENTARY (WORKING TITLE)

The music docu-film follows BTS member J-Hope in the lead-up to his recently released solo album. The feature includes a behind-the-scenes look at the album preparations and its listening party as well as J-Hope's 2022 Lollapalooza performance.

SUPER JUNIOR: THE LAST MAN STANDING

The docu-series takes viewers in a "one-of-a-kind exploration" of Super Junior, one of the longest-running K-pop boy bands. It charts the veteran idol act's success and offers "new insights into the modern K-pop industry."

NCT 127 THE LOST BOYS (WORKING TITLE)

The docu-series follows the popular K-pop boy band NCT 127 during its world tour across North America and Asia from 2022 to 2023 while tracking the group's growth and success.

RELATED VIDEO