NewJeans releases new song 'Zero' for ad campaign

K-pop girl group NewJeans. Photo: Instagram/@newjeans_official

NewJeans unveiled Monday a new single in collaboration with Coca-Cola, which recently made the rising K-pop girl group its newest endorser.

The five-piece act dropped a music video for the commercial song "Zero," described as a blend of pop, R&B and the Jersey club genre.

The international soft drink company recently tapped the girls as ambassadors for its Coca-Cola Zero Sugar campaign in South Korea, according to a report by the Korea Herald, citing a statement from the girls' label ADOR.

The group composed of Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein debuted in July 2022 with the song "Attention" and released a self-titled extended play the following month, which included the viral hit "Hype Boy."

Earlier this year, NewJeans released its first single album "OMG," which spawned the single of the same title that also became viral on social media.

Coca-Cola is the latest big company to partner with the award-winning girl group, who have also endorsed clothing brand Levi's and fast food chain McDonald's Korea, among others.

