Aljur Abrenica admits marriage failed because he cheated

Aljur Abrenica. Screengrab from Toni Talks

MANILA — After confirming his relationship with sexy star AJ Raval, actor Aljur Abrenica admitted that his marriage to Kylie Padilla failed because of his cheating.

Appearing on Toni Talks, Abrenica was asked directly by host Toni Gonzaga if the reason why the actor's marriage fell apart was because he cheated.

Abrenica replied that it’s true. “Yeah, totoo naman, totoo naman ‘yun. On my part, oo. Ina-admit ko ‘yun, may pagkakamali ako."

Abrenica tied the knot with Padilla in 2018, and their breakup was first confirmed by her father, Robin Padilla, in July 2021. They have two children, Alas Joaquin and Axl Romeo.

Even before this admission, Abrenica earlier in the interview confessed that he had committed mistakes before, including cheating on a girl.

"Anything that I could think of that could make her happy, ginagawa ko but still may mga pagkakamali ako noon kasi hindi pa ako ganoon ka-mature," he said.

At the same time, Albrenica also admitted he experienced being cheated on, although he did not mention names.

“Ang sakit, sobrang painful. It breaks you... A part of you dies. Iyong worth mo, mawawala. It’s just the worst talaga,” he said.

Elsewhere in the interview, he said it was Padilla who was suggested to co-parent their two children separately.

"'Yung mga bata it teaches you to be a better man. Nag-change talaga buhay ko nung nagkaroon ako ng anak," he said.

"Ganyan 'yung sabi ni Kylie, much better kung hindi kami magkasama 'pag parenting."

Raval and Abrenica, who co-starred in a 2021 film, first sparked romantic rumors when they were spotted together on an apparent date in October that year.

At the time, Raval denied she was a third party in the breakup of Abrenica and Padilla.

Padilla also cleared Raval’s name, saying she and Abrenica had been separated as early as April 2021.

Raval and with Abrenica finally confirmed their relationship last February.

