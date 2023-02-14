

MANILA – Sexy actress AJ Raval has finally confirmed her relationship with actor Aljur Abrenica more than a year since they have been romantically linked to each other.

On Valentine's Day, Raval released a photo with the actor with a sweet message.

“I'll always give you all the love I have in my heart and love you unconditionally,” she wrote, tagging the actor's Instagram account.

Raval and Abrenica, who co-starred in a 2021 film, first sparked romantic rumors when they were spotted together on an apparent date in October that year.

At the time, Raval denied she was a third party in the breakup of Abrenica and his wife, actress Kylie Padilla.

Padilla also cleared Raval’s name, saying she and Abrenica had been separated as early as April 2021.

Meanwhile, the actress and his father Jeric Raval also denied last August that she got pregnant.

Abrenica and Padilla have two sons together, Axl Romeo and Alas Joaquin.



