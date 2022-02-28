Aljur Abrenica and AJ Raval pose for a photo at a hotel in Tanauan, Leyte on Valentine’s Day. Facebook: Haiyan Hotel and Resort

MANILA—Controversial actress AJ Raval said she would update her followers once she becomes “official” with actor Aljur Abrenica, with whom she has been romantically linked for months.

Raval, 21, explained current her ties with Abrenica, 31, in a series of Instagram Stories where she answered questions from fans on Monday.

“Kayo na ba?” one follower asked Raval.

She answered: “Sobrang cool lang namin ni Aljur, masaya kami sa mga situation namin. May mga priorities at problema na dapat unahin.”

“Huwag ka mag-alala, ‘pag official na, updated ka,” she deadpanned.

Raval and Abrenica, who co-starred in a 2021 film, first sparked romantic rumors when they were spotted together on an apparent date in October that year.

At the time, Raval denied she was a third party in the marriage of Abrenica and his wife, actress Kylie Padilla.

Padilla also cleared Raval’s name, saying she and Abrenica had been separated as early as April 2021.

Raval, however, has not been spared from being bashed; at one point, she temporarily deactivated her social media pages to focus on her mental health.

AJ Raval has repeatedly denied being involved in the breakup of Aljur Abrenica and Kylie Padilla, who separated in April. Instagram: @ajravsss, @theproudrad

“Bakit si Aljur?” another follower asked Raval on Monday. “Kahit nakakasira sa career mo at naging masama ka pa sa ibang tao dahil sa kanya?”

Raval’s response: “Hindi naman importante sa akin ang opinyon ng ibang tao. Ang importante, ang opinyon ng malapit na tao sa akin.

“Sana makita niyo si Aljur kung paano ko siya nakikita. Napakabuti ng puso ng taong ‘yun, kung paano niya mahalin ‘yung anak niya, ‘yung pamilya niya, kung paano siya tumingin sa mga tao — pantay-pantay.”

Abrenica and Padilla have two sons together, Axl Romeo and Alas Joaquin.

Abrenica and Raval stirred fresh speculation early this month, when they were photographed at a Leyte hotel on Valentine’s Day — an apparent indication of a romance not deterred by public opinion.