Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – “Magpasikat na ba ito?”

After a chill celebration Friday, the unkabogable phenomenal superstar Vice Ganda made sure to leave yet another mark in his birthday performance in the noontime show “It’s Showtime!” this Saturday.

Vice wowed his co-host and madlang pipol with a grand opening show for the program that boasted of elaborate settings, choreography, and artistry.

The comedian started her birthday show singing “So Am I” by Ava Max followed by “Confident” of Demi Lovato that featured different looks and colorful LED screens.

Vice also had interesting stage sets, wore various wigs, and outfits as he performed “Can’t Be Tamed” by Miley Cyrus.

For his “Masterpiece” song, Vice showcased a taped act where he was being fixed from his wig to his painted outfit. In the end, the mainstay host capped his detailed performance with his rendition of “Survivor.”

Amazed by Vice’s showmanship, “Showtime” hosts praised the comedian for pulling off an extravagant production.

But according to him, he was a little worried before the show began as some of the set designs were not yet ready but eventually things went to his favor when the noontime show ran.

“Actually ang hirap mag-isip ng concept kasi 14 years na tayo, girl. 14 years nagpapasikat pa taon-taon,” he said.

Vice also left a strong message about his production, which was rooted in his own version of truth.

“Sa ilang taon natin dito na expose na expose yung buhay natin, ang daming opinyon ng tao tungkol sa atin, ang daming pangalan na ibinibigay sa atin ng mga tao…Pero kung meron isang taong nakakakilala kung sino tayo, tayo yun. Tayo ang dapat mag-describe kung sino tayo.”

Vice Ganda is set to make his grand comeback at the Araneta Coliseum on June 2.

Preparations for the Araneta Coliseum show this June will follow after Vice’s “VGFul” US and Canada tour this April. Based on the poster released by Burac to ABS-CBN News, the tour will take Vice and his guests to Edmonton on April 16 to Edmonton, onwards Winnipeg, San Jose and Los Angeles on April 23.

Darren Espanto, MC and Lassy, and G Force Dancers will be among Vice’s guests.

RELATED VIDEO