WATCH: Vice Ganda marks 'chill' birthday on 'Showtime'

MANILA -- Comedy superstar Vice Ganda marked his birthday on Friday on "It's Showtime."

In the ABS-CBN noontime program, Vice said his wish is for everyone to be happy and to learn how to chill.

"Ang wish ko simpleng-simple. Happiness for everyone, good health for everyone, and for everyone to learn just to calm down. Chill. Chill girls, chill guys. Just chill. Masyado tayong nagngangaragan sa isa't isa. Let's stop the cycle of ngaragan. Let's just chill. Let's be happy. Let's embrace fun, embrace joy, let's embrace happiness. Rebuke stress and the devil, di ba? Let's just chill. Birthday ko chill lang, hindi ba?" he said.

"May party nga ako bukas. Sabi ng mga ano 'anong theme?' Sabi ko 'wala, let's just chill. Masyado tayong taranta, masyado tayo aligaga. Baka hindi natin napapansin, so ipapaalala ko sa inyo masyado tayong aligaga, let's just chill. For everyone. Ibalik natin ang saya," Vice added.

Vice also received birthday messages from his co-hosts Vhong Navarro, Amy Perez, Karylle, Ogie Alcasid, Ryan Bang, Jackie Gonzaga, Cianne Dominguez, and boyfriend Ion Perez.

Comedians MC Muah and Lassy Marquez also shared their birthday greetings for their good friend.

"Sabi mo kanina ang ganda ng gising mo, hindi ba? At na-celebrate mo ang araw na ito na may ngiti sa iyong mukha. Ang wish ko sa iyo is an endless supply of that. Gaya nga nang sinabi mo let's just chill because you are a good person, you really are. Thank you, we love you happy birthday," Alcasid said.

"Ang wish ko sa iyo ay huwag kang magbabago, huwag kang mapapagod dahil marami kaming natututunan sa iyo at marami kang napapasayang mamamayang Pilipino. Mahal na mahal ka namin hindi lang dito, hindi lang sa Pilipinas kung hindi sa buong mundo. Kaya please, huwag kang mapagod," Navarro said.

"Sana huwag kang masatan sa ibang tao kasi 'yung malapit sa iyo na mga tao ay kilala namin kung sino ka. Alam namin kung gaano ka kabuti, gaano ka kabait. ... Nandito ako habambuhay kitang susuportahan, poprotektahan," Bang said.

"Ang masasabi ko lang Babe, hanggang kaya ko iparamdam na mahal kita ipaparamdam ko at hanggang kaya kong sabihin na mahal kita, sasabihin ko. 'Yung mga nakikita nating tumatandang magkasama ay magagawa natin 'yon, kaya natin 'yon," Perez told Vice.

In the program, Vice said that he will continue to live his life the way he wants it.

"Let's be brave and fight for our love, for ourselves, for our peace and for everything that is beautiful and for everything that we all deserve. Let's love and live, hindi ba? Live and love, love and live. I love you guys, maraming salamat sa little ponnies ko. I love you very much," he said.

Vice will have a special birthday production on Satuday, April 1, on "It's Showtime."

"Abangan niyo may bonggang pasabog tayo bukas," he said.

On Instagram Stories, Vice has been sharing clips from his birthday salubong that was prepared for him by his family and loved ones.

"I'm proud to say that it's my 47th birthday. Sinalubong ko ang birthday ko kapiling ang pinakamahahalagang mga tao sa buhay ko. ... Sabi ko bago tumuntong ang alas dose ang kapiling ko ay ang mga taong pinakamahahalaga buhay ko," Vice said in the program.

