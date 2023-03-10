What Vice Ganda said about top celebrity taxpayers

Vice Ganda at the Dolphy Theater on September 30, 2019. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Comedy superstar Vice Ganda on Friday reacted to a tweet concerning top celebrity taxpayers in 2022, in which he was not included.

The tweet expressed "shock" over Vice Ganda's non-inclusion in the list, which included Kapamilya stars Coco Martin, Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla.

But the entertainer said that he was also recognized by the Bureau of Internal Revenue in his district as one of the top taxpayers.

"FYI yung nasa news po ay mga top tax payers ng RDO (RegionalDistrictOffice) 39. I am one of the Top Tax Payers of RDO 38. I was invited sa ceremony nung Feb 27 pero di po ako naka attend," Vice Ganda tweeted.

Other top celebrity taxpayers were Judy Ann Santos, Liza Soberano, Vic Sotto, Willie Revillame, Michael V., Sarah Geronimo, Anne Curtis and Maja Savador.