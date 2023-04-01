Anetra enters 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 finale

Photo from Anetra's Instagram account.

MANILA - Pinoy drag queen Anetra was named as one of the finalists of the Emmy-award-winning competition series "RuPaul’s Drag Race" season 15.

In the 14th episode of the show, the remaining four queens were tasked to record a verse and be in the music video of "Blame it on the Edit" by RuPaul.

Anetra failed to impress the judges and landed at the bottom with Mistress Isabelle Brooks and performed a lipsync of "When Love Takes Over" by David Guetta feat. Kelly Rowland.

But the judges saw the fire in both contestants and decided to keep them in the finale along with Sasha Colby and Luxx Noir London.

With three wins under his belt, Anetra is the first drag queen of Filipino descent to enter the finals since season 4. Some of his wins include the talent show, the ‘Rusical’ challenge, and the makeover challenge.

The first queen to achieve such a feat is Manila Luzon in season 3 who ended her journey as a runner-up to Raja.

Pinoy drag queen Aura Mayari ended his journey in 11th place also with one win under his belt for the girl group challenge.

In the Philippines, Precious Paula Nicole became the first winner of the country's franchise debut.

