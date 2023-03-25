Anetra with Elektra. Screenshot from 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Twitter account.

Pinoy drag queen Anetra is now considered as one of the front runners of "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 15 after winning another challenge on Saturday (Manila time).

In the 13th episode, the 5 remaining queens were tasked to do a makeover for teachers and give them a new drag persona embodying a drag family resemblance.

Along with Elektra, Anetra got good critiques and won the challenge, giving him three maxi challenge wins and two mini challenge wins under his belt, and a total of $20,000 cash prize, so far in the competition.

Luxx Noir London and Loosey Laduca landed at the bottom and performed a lip sync to "for the girls" by Hayley Kiyoko with the latter ending his journey in 5th place.

Anetra is now tied with Sasha Colby, who also has three wins under her belt, and is now in the Top 4 with Mistress Isabelle Brooks and Luxx Noir London.

Pinoy drag queen Aura Mayari ended his journey in 11th place also with one win under his belt for the girl group challenge.

In the Philippines, Precious Paula Nicole became the first winner of the country's franchise debut.

