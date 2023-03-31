Vanessa Hudgens arrives at herpress conference in Taguig on Friday. Charles Villaruz, Publicity Asia

MANILA -- For Vanessa Hudgens, being an actor is about telling a story that moves people.

The Filipino-American star, known to many for portraying Gabriella Montez in the "High School Musical" film series, considers acting for film as "sacred," pointing out that it should always be done out of passion for the craft.

She made the statement in a press conference in Manila on Friday, when asked to share a message to those who are aspiring to make it big in the entertainment industry.

"I feel like the most important thing with being in the entertainment industry, and what I personally value the most, is telling the stories. It doesn't necessarily matter on what scale -- for me, the reason I think why I am where I am is because it's always been about telling stories that I'm passionate about," she said.

While fame is one of the perks of being a Hollywood actor, Hudgens said it should not be the sole reason for attempting to break into the industry.

"If you're trying to get famous, if that's your goal, don't do it... Go figure out something but not in film because it's a really sacred thing," she stressed.

"It's not about fame, it's about telling stories that you're passionate about, telling stories that move people and move you."

Hudgens sees herself more as an actor than a singer, although she feels blessed to be able to do the latter in her other projects.

She hopes to continue representing Filipinos, and Asians in general, in the global entertainment industry.

"I feel like probably the only Filipino that I really knew who is in the business is Lea Salonga," she said, referring to the Tony Award-winning singer and actress.

"Her voice continues to live to this day, and is really a big reason why I sing and how I sing, even," added Hudgens, who is looking forward to meeting Salonga in the future.