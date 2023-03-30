Vanessa Hudgens named global tourism ambassador for PH

Hollywood actress Vanessa Hudgens (rightmost) poses for a photo as the Philippines' global tourism ambassador with (left to right) presidential adviser on creative communications Paul Soriano, Tourism secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco, and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Handout

MANILA -- Vanessa Hudgens is now a global tourism ambassador for the Philippines.

The title, which aims to recognize individual contributions in promoting the Philippines as one of the world's top tourism destinations, was conferred to the Filipino-American actress in Malacañang on Thursday.

The global tourism ambassadorship is presented in partnership with the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Creative Communications led by Secretary Paul Soriano, and supported by the Department of Tourism.

Soriano is also the producer and director of an upcoming documentary on Hudgens' family history and Filipino roots.

Hudgens rose to fame for portraying Gabriella Montez in the "High School Musical" film series.

She arrived in the Philippines for the first time with her sister and their Filipino mother last March 25.