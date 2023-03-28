LOOK: Vanessa Hudgens takes morning hike in Palawan

Vanessa Hudgens was amazed by the beauty of Palawan as she went on a hike to witness the breathtaking view from atop the mountains.

As seen in her Instagram post on Tuesday morning, she started her hike at 5 a.m. along with the whole team filming her documentary.

“Well good morning,” she said as she panned her camera to capture the breathtaking view of the place.

Hudgens arrived in El Nido on Sunday where she will shoot parts of her upcoming travel documentary.

Aside from Palawan, Hudgens will also be filming in Manila.

“I feel like ours is such a relatable story to so many women all over the world,” Hudgens said. “The more that we can share, the more we can lift each other up.”

Back in 2022, Hudgens said she hopes to have the immigrant story of her Filipina mother made into a movie.

"My mom is from the Philippines, and growing up, there weren't really that many women who looked like me and my mom and my family on screen. It’s so important to share all the different stories because America is a massive melting pot, [just like the] world," the actress said in an interview with Glamour UK.

The documentary film, which will delve into Hudgens’ family history and Filipino roots, will be produced and directed by Paul Soriano.