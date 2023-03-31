LOOK: Iza Calzado shares photo with baby daughter

MANILA -- Actress Iza Calzado turned to social media to finally share her photo with her first child.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Calzado gave fans a glimpse of her daughter, Deia Amihan, who was born last January 26.

In the caption, Calzado shared her feelings and the challenges of being a first-time mom.

"This photo was taken a few days after giving birth, right after I cried so hard from a few 'failures' I felt I had as a new mother mixed with the deep love I was feeling for my child, the kind I have never felt for anyone before. It’s quite a punch, the first few days, weeks post birth. Hindi siya madali. I am still recovering from it all but every day gets better and better. I am on my ninth week post partum and we are a few weeks away from completing the fourth trimester. This is, by far, the most challenging yet fulfilling journey I have been on and I know it is only the beginning," she wrote.

"At this point, I find myself navigating this transition in the best way I know how — with faith, compassion, gratitude and love knowing I am divinely guided and supported. I will be sharing some of the challenges, the precious, joy-filled moments and the grace in all of it when the time is right. Grabe, what a ride! I am becoming, I am evolving into — wait.. I am a mother! An imperfectly perfect mother to my precious child, Deia. Biruin mo yun? A gift indeed. Thank You, Lord! P.S. Will be sharing photos also just savoring our baby a bit more and honoring our fourth trimester. Pagbigyan na. Salamat!" she added.

The actress is married to Ben Wintle, with whom she tied the knot in December 2018.