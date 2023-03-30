Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan pose with ABS-CBN executives Cory Vidanes and Lauren Dyogi after being named Prom King and Queen of the Star Magical Prom on Thursday. Screenshot/Star Magic

ALABANG — Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan were crowned Thursday as the Star Magical Prom King & Queen, at the first-ever edition of the glitzy ABS-CBN event which serves as an introduction of its new-generation artists.

The emerging superstars dubbed "DonBelle" earned the top award after a public voting period that ultimately ranked them atop the list of candidates for Prom King & Queen.

Fittingly, Mariano and Pangilinan are seen as emerging superstars of their generation of talents, with blockbuster movies, a hit series, and dozens of endorsements to their name.

Earlier in the evening, they also gave advice to younger Star Magic artists who aspire for a similar career path.

"Don't rush things. Take into account that everything comes in the right time," Pangilinan said. "Never lose that sense of hope and perseverance. Everything worth having doesn't come easy. Enjoy the journey, and never forget where you came from."

Mariano agreed, saying simply, "Good things take time."

Aside from Prom King & Queen, the Star Magical Prom also awarded Prince and Princess for the freshman, sophomore, junior, and senior batches of the talent agency.

Freshman Prince and Princess: Raikko Mateo and Krystal Mejes

Sophomore Prince and Princess: Mackie Empuerto and Jayda

Junior Prince and Princess: Reiven Umali and Anji Salvacion

Senior Prince and Princess: Brent Manalo and Vivoree

Recognition were also given to "promposals," notably Andrea Brillantes and Ricci Rivero's sweet fan moment at a Blackpink concert, and Seth Fedelin and Francine Diaz's romantic evening with a fireworks display.

Most Viewed Promposal: Seth Fedelin and Francine Diaz

Most Creative Promposal: Andrea Brillantes and Ricci Rivero

Most Kilig Promposal: Seth Fedelin and Francine Diaz

Best Promposal 2nd Runner-Up: Jeremiah Lisbo and Kaori Oinuma

Best Promposal 1st Runner-Up: Seth Fedelin and Francine Diaz

Best Promposal: Andrea Brillantes and Ricci Rivero

