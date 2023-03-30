Home  >  Entertainment

11 real and reel couples who stole spotlight at Star Magical Prom

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 30 2023 09:48 PM | Updated as of Mar 30 2023 09:49 PM

MANILA - The first-ever Star Magical Prom was a glamorous affair that was attended by a mix of famous stars and up-and-coming talents from the entertainment industry. 

Held at the Bellevue Hotel in Alabang on Thursday, the event was filled with glitz and glamour as the attendees dazzled in their finest attire.

It also served as an avenue for ABS-CBN’s talent management arm to introduce some of its new-generation artists.

But among the highlights of the night were the love teams and real couples who stole the show with their chemistry and charisma. 

Take a closer look at some of the most talked-about duos who attended the prom and left everyone smitten with their enchanting presence.

11 real and reel couples who stole spotlight at Star Magical Prom 1
11 real and reel couples who stole spotlight at Star Magical Prom 2
11 real and reel couples who stole spotlight at Star Magical Prom 3
11 real and reel couples who stole spotlight at Star Magical Prom 4
11 real and reel couples who stole spotlight at Star Magical Prom 5
11 real and reel couples who stole spotlight at Star Magical Prom 6
11 real and reel couples who stole spotlight at Star Magical Prom 7
11 real and reel couples who stole spotlight at Star Magical Prom 8
11 real and reel couples who stole spotlight at Star Magical Prom 9
11 real and reel couples who stole spotlight at Star Magical Prom 10
11 real and reel couples who stole spotlight at Star Magical Prom 11

Aljon Mendoza and Jayda ABS-CBN News

Brent Manalo and Vivoree Esclito ABS-CBN News

Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano ABS-CBN News

Jeremiah Lisbo and Kaori Oinuma ABS-CBN News

Kobie Brown and Andi Abaya ABS-CBN News

Luke Alford and Gabb Skribikin ABS-CBN News

Marc Santiago and Krystal Mejes ABS-CBN News

Mutya Orquia and Beaver Magtalas ABS-CBN News

Ricci Rivero and Andrea Brillantes ABS-CBN News

Seth Fedelin and Francine Diaz ABS-CBN News

Sheena Belarmino and Reiven Umali ABS-CBN News

Read More:  Star Magical Prom   Star Magic   prom  