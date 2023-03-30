11 real and reel couples who stole spotlight at Star Magical Prom

MANILA - The first-ever Star Magical Prom was a glamorous affair that was attended by a mix of famous stars and up-and-coming talents from the entertainment industry.
Held at the Bellevue Hotel in Alabang on Thursday, the event was filled with glitz and glamour as the attendees dazzled in their finest attire.
It also served as an avenue for ABS-CBN’s talent management arm to introduce some of its new-generation artists.
But among the highlights of the night were the love teams and real couples who stole the show with their chemistry and charisma.
Take a closer look at some of the most talked-about duos who attended the prom and left everyone smitten with their enchanting presence.
Aljon Mendoza and Jayda ABS-CBN News
Brent Manalo and Vivoree Esclito ABS-CBN News
Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano ABS-CBN News
Jeremiah Lisbo and Kaori Oinuma ABS-CBN News
Kobie Brown and Andi Abaya ABS-CBN News
Luke Alford and Gabb Skribikin ABS-CBN News
Marc Santiago and Krystal Mejes ABS-CBN News
Mutya Orquia and Beaver Magtalas ABS-CBN News
Ricci Rivero and Andrea Brillantes ABS-CBN News
Seth Fedelin and Francine Diaz ABS-CBN News
Sheena Belarmino and Reiven Umali ABS-CBN News