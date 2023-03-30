11 real and reel couples who stole spotlight at Star Magical Prom

MANILA - The first-ever Star Magical Prom was a glamorous affair that was attended by a mix of famous stars and up-and-coming talents from the entertainment industry.

Held at the Bellevue Hotel in Alabang on Thursday, the event was filled with glitz and glamour as the attendees dazzled in their finest attire.

It also served as an avenue for ABS-CBN’s talent management arm to introduce some of its new-generation artists.

But among the highlights of the night were the love teams and real couples who stole the show with their chemistry and charisma.

Take a closer look at some of the most talked-about duos who attended the prom and left everyone smitten with their enchanting presence.