Netflix announces cast of Korean adaptation of 'Money Heist'

MANILA – Netflix on Tuesday has finally revealed the lead stars of the Korean adaptation of “Money Heist” -- or "La Casa de Papel" as referred to in Spanish.

The Korean original series will feature Yoo Ji-tae as the professor, Park Hae-soo as Berlin, Jeon Jong-seo as Tokyo, Lee Won-jong as Moscow, Kim Ji-hun as Denver, Jang Yoon-ju as Nairobi, Park Jung-woo as Rio, Kim Ji-hun as Helsinki, and Lee Kyu-ho as Oslo.

It will also star Kim Yunjin and Kim Sung-o as Task Force Team members, while Park Myung-hoon and Lee Joobeen will play the role of hostages.

Netflix said the Korean adaptation of “Money Heist” will be directed by Kim Hong-sun, who has helmed TV dramas like “The Guest,” “Voice,” and “Black” and is known as a giant in the fantasy crime genre.

Writing the script for the show will be Ryu Yong-jae and his team, whose credits include the Netflix original series “My Holo Love” and tvN series “Psychopath Diary.”

The streaming platform said the Korean adaptation of “Money Heist” is set on the Korean peninsula, and the shows’ creators will breathe new life into the familiar storyline and bring the material afresh to global audiences with 12 episodes.

Netflix has yet to announce more information about the show including its actual date of release.

In April last year, Netflix released the fourth part of “Money Heist.” As of December 2020, the fifth and final part of the Spanish series was already in production.

