Korean adaptation of 'Money Heist' coming to Netflix

MANILA – Netflix has announced that it will soon release the Korean adaptation of “Money Heist” -- or "La Casa de Papel" as referred to in Spanish.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Alex Pina, the creator and executive producer of the beloved Spanish original series, noted how Korean creators have been developing their own language and audiovisual culture for years.

“They have managed, like our series, to go beyond cultural borders and become a point of reference for thousands of viewers around the world, especially among young people,” he said.

This is precisely the reason why he finds it fascinating “that the world of 'La Casa de Papel' is so attractive to Korean creators as to do an adaptation.”

“The fact that the action is set on the Korean Peninsula also seems to me to be a milestone which I am really delighted about,” he said.

Netflix said the Korean adaptation of “Money Heist” will be directed by Kim Hong-sun, who has helmed TV dramas like “The Guest,” “Voice,” and “Black” and is known as a giant in the fantasy crime genre.

Writing the script for the show will be Ryu Yong-jae and his team, whose credits include the Netflix original series “My Holo Love” and tvN series “Psychopath Diary.”

Netflix said the production of the upcoming Korean adaptation will be a collaboration between BH Entertainment and Contents Zium.

The giant streaming platform has yet to announce more information about the show including its actual date of release.

It was only last April when Netflix released the fourth part of “Money Heist.” Currently, the fifth and final part of the Spanish series is in production.

