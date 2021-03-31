LOOK: Kathryn Bernardo marks birthday with family, Daniel Padilla



MANILA -- Actress Kathryn Bernardo celebrated her 25th birthday with her family and boyfriend Daniel Padilla last Friday, March 26.

Bernardo's mother Min shared photos of their simple celebration at home, as she shared her message for her daughter.

"Two years na naabutan ang kaarawan mo anak ng lockdown. Last year 5 lang tayong magkakasama na nag-celebrate ng 24th bday mo, ngayon 25th bday mo lockdown na naman... buti nadagdagan na tayo, dumating na si @marlex.a and nadagdagan tayo ng Einstein and Lola. Sana next year, umayos na ang lahat and makumpleto na tayo na mag-celebrate ng 26th bday mo on the 26th of March," she wrote in the caption.



Last Friday, Bernardo took to Instagram to share her black and white photos to mark her birthday.

Friends and fellow celebrities of Bernardo also greeted her on her special day.

The actress' fans also showed their love for their idol as the hashtags #HAPPY BIRTHDAY QUEEN and #KathrynXXV trended on microblogging site Twitter.

Currently, Bernardo is gearing up for a new series with Padilla.



