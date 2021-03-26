Kathryn Bernardo turns 25, trends on Twitter

MANILA -- Actress Kathryn Bernardo is celebrating her 25th birthday on Friday, March 26.

On Instagram, Bernardo posted her black and white photos to mark her special day.

Meanwhile, fellow Kapamilya actress Dimples Romana shared her birthday message for Bernardo, whom she considers her "baby sister."

"Your beautiful soul and heart of gold are just a few of my most fave things about you! I can’t wait to eat ng nakakamay at magchikahan about everything and anything under the sun with you! Til then, please celebrate with your fam! And we’ll make sure we too have a celebration when everything is safe na again. Love you!!! Always here for you!" Romana told Bernaerdo.

Romana, Bernardo and actress Julia Montes were all part of the “Mara Clara” remake that aired on ABS-CBN in 2010. Their friendship started on the set of the series and they managed to stay in touch through the years.



Aside from Romana, other celebrities like Ria Atayde, Liza Soberano, Erich Gonzalez, Karla Estrada, Melai Cantiveros, Loisa Andalio, Aiko Melendez, Sarah Lahbati, Ruffa Gutierrez, Arlene Muhlach, Raymond Gutierrez, Tim Yap and Alora Sasam greeted Bernardo on her special day.

Bernardo's mother, Min, also shared her message to her daughter.



"Happy birthday anak! As parent, I'm very proud you have turned out to be such an intelligent and caring person," Mrs. Bernardo wrote.

Bernardo's fans also showed their love for their idol as the hashtags #HAPPY BIRTHDAY QUEEN and #KathrynXXV trended on microblogging site Twitter on Friday.

Currently, Bernardo is gearing up for a new series with boyfriend Daniel Padilla.



Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC