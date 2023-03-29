Why Enchong said 'I love you' to KaladKaren after film screening

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Enchong Dee paid a high compliment to co-star KaladKaren for supporting his layered portrayal in their Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) summer entry “Here Comes the Groom.”

“I love you!“ Dee told Kaladkaren Tuesday night during a media conference that followed the rousing reception to screening of their movie at SM Megamall in Mandaluyong.

“I will always be grateful to Kaladkaren for being generous to me as an actor. Siya rin ang kalahati ng movie,“ said Dee, who portrays the titular role of the groom possessed by the pageant "kontesera"-character of KaladKaren.

“Bawat eksena, gigisingin pa siya ng production to ask him kung paano gagawin eksena ko. Ganun siya ka generous!” the actor added.

KaladKaren also had appreciative words for Dee.

“Nagpapasalamat din ako nang buong puso kay Enchong for helping me act like a man! Bawat eksena tinatanong ko din siya how to deliver 'yung mga linya,“ said KaladKaren of her first starring role in a filmunder director Chris Martinez.

KaladKaren and Enchong Dee's characters swap personalities in the MMFF summer entry 'Here Comes the Groom.' Instagram: @kaladkaren

“Sa totoo lang napakahirap sa isang transgender woman tulad ko na magpakalalaki. Tinalikuran ko na 'yan!” she quipped.

“Here Comes the Groom” takes off from the souls-swapping tale of 2010's “Here Comes the Bride” starring Angelica Panganiban, Eugene Domingo, and John Lapus, among others.

The comedy begins when the family members of Dee’s character figure in a collision with KaladKaren’s group of "konteseras" in a magnetic field during a solar eclipse.

Also committing themselves to their wacky roles are Miles Ocampo, Maris Racal, Keempee de Leon, Gladys Reyes, Tony Labrusca, Awra Briguela, Iyah Mina, and others.

The movie opens on April 8 with other MMFF summer entries.