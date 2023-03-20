MANILA – Quantum Films has released the full trailer for the upcoming movie "Here Comes The Groom."

The film, which stars Enchong Dee, Maris Racal, Kempee de Leon, Gladys Reyes, Awra Briguiela, Eugene Domingo, is the sequel to the 2010 comedy hit "Here Comes The Bride."

“Ang lala ng trailer na to!! Hahaha. Save the date ngayong April 8! Invited ang buong pamilya sa bardagulan wedding of the summer! Kitakits sa mga sinehan,” said Racal when she posted the clip on her Instagram page.

The movie also introduces Xilohuette and KaladKaren, with special participation from Miles Ocampo and Tony Labrusca.

It will be released in cinemas nationwide as part of the 2023 Summer Metro Manila Film Festival.

Aside from "Here Comes the Groom," the other movies that will be part of the film festival are the following:

“Apag” starring Coco Martin, Lito Lapid, Jaclyn Jose, and Gladys Reyes

“Unravel” starring Gerald Anderson and Kylie Padilla

“Single Bells” starring Alex Gonzaga and Angeline Quinto

“Yung Libro sa Napanuod Ko” starring Bela Padilla and South Korean actor Yoo Min-gon

"Kahit Maputi na ang Buhok Ko” starring RK Bagatsing and Meg Imperial

“About Us But Not About Us” starring Romnick Sarmenta and Elijah Canlas

“Love You Long Time” starring Carlo Aquino

The first Summer MMFF will run for an 11-day period, from April 8 to 18, in all cinemas nationwide in partnership with the Cinema Exhibitors Association of the Philippines (CEAP).

The Parade of Stars which is set to be held in Quezon City will take place on April 2 while the Awards Night is scheduled to take place on April 11 in New Frontier Theater.