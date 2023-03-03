WATCH: Teaser trailer of 'Here Comes the Groom'

MANILA -- Brightlight Productions has released a teaser trailer for the upcoming film "Here Comes The Groom" starring Enchong Dee, Kempee de Leon, Awra Briguiela, Xilohuette, Maris Racal and KaladKaren.

The more than a minute-preview is now available on Brightlight's official YouTube channel.

The upcoming comedy is the "funtastic sequel" to the 2010 box-office hit "Here Comes The Bride."

Written and directed by Chris Martinez, "Here Comes The Groom," follows the story of six individuals who swap souls.

"Here Comes The Groom," an official entry to the 2023 Summer Metro Manila Film Festival, will hit cinemas nationwide this coming April 8.

