Moonbin & Sanha draw strength from PH fans at Asian tour kick-off

Astro sub-unit Moonbin & Sanha pose for a photo with its Filipino fans during their fan concert at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City last March 25, 2023. Photo: Instagram/@ASTRO_Staff

MANILA — By now, one could easily assume that performing comes easy for Moonbin and Sanha, considering that both have worked as K-pop idols in the last seven years. But as it turns out, the pair still get nervous about taking the stage.

The pair — a sub-unit of the five-member boy band Astro — revealed their worry during a recent "fan concert" in the Philippines, which marked the first stop of their first tour as a duo.

But Moonbin and Sanha said they were able to overcome their apprehensions and power through the event with the help of their Filipino fans.

"Among the different countries, it's the Philippines [that] was chosen to be the first stop for us. We were worried and also nervous about this," Moonbin said via an interpreter during the concert, which ran for more than two hours at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City.

"But when we see how you cheer for us, we feel like we gain strength," the 25-year-old singer told fans called Arohas.

Moonbin & Sanha is the first sub-unit from Astro, which entered the K-pop scene in 2016. Originally a six-piece act, Rocky left the group after his contract with label Fantagio Music expired earlier this year.

The duo debuted at the height of the pandemic in September 2020 with the extended play (EP) "In-Out." They have since released two other EPs: "Refuge" in March 2022 and "Incense" last January.

During the event, produced by DNM Entertainment, Moonbin explained that they picked "Diffusion" as the title of their tour because of their goal to become more known.

"As a unit, it's been [over] two years since we released songs... Like the name 'Diffusion,' we want to make sure that Moonbin & Sanha, the tracks [of] Moonbin & Sanha will be widely spread," he said.

Few minutes from now, @offclASTRO’s subunit Moonbin & Sanha will meet their Filipino AROHAs in Manila for their ‘Diffusion’ Fan con here at the New Frontier Theater. | via @sherwintinampay #DiffusionInManila #DIFFUSIONinMNL pic.twitter.com/e8LcwT6mxe — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) March 25, 2023

The fan concert was the first time that Moonbin & Sanha performed for Filipino Arohas after seven years, having performed in the country with the other Astro members in 2016 for a local staging of Korean music show "Show Champion."

At the fan concert, the boys showcased 14 songs, including singles "Bad Idea," "Who" and "Madness."

During his individual performance, Sanha bragged about how he was going to play his solo song "Wish" with a guitar, but was unable to do so due to a technical difficulty.

Minus the guitar, Sanha proceeded to perform the emotive ballad "Wish," captivating Arohas with his soulful singing.

In contrast to Sanha's dreamy solo stage, Moonbin's performances of "Perfumer" and "Desire" sent fans into a frenzy as he went shirtless, showing off his perfectly sculpted physique.

The boys also engaged in a question-and-answer segment with host Sam Oh, where they talked about the places that they would like to visit in the Philippines.

"So I was recommended to go to Palawan so I would really love to visit Palawan," said Sanha, who also mentioned that he previously toured Cebu.

Moonbin, meanwhile, said he "would love to visit Boracay."

The duo also indulged fan requests, including dancing to the popular TikTok challenge "Ting Ting Tang Tang" and girl group NewJeans' hit single "OMG."

Near the end of the show, Sanha said "it was such a shame that I didn't get to come back here for seven years."

"But I'm so happy and glad that I get to come back here even as a unit and enjoy together with the fans. And I can say that the reason why we were able to even have this fan concert is because of your love for us," Sanha said.

"If we get the chance in the future, if you would call us once again, we'll make sure to come back. Until that day, I hope everyone will remain healthy," Moonbin said.

