South Korean idol Moonbin of boy band Astro. Photo: Instagram/@moon_ko_ng

A local events promoter said Monday it was considering taking legal action against an outsourced crew member who supposedly attempted to sell online a costume piece used by South Korean singer Moonbin.

In a statement posted on Twitter, DNM Entertainment said it "received word about a missing costume piece used by Moonbin [that was] being sold online" following the fan meet of K-pop sub-unit Moonbin & Sanha at the New Frontier Theater last Saturday.

Please read our statement regarding 2023 MOONBIN&SANHA(ASTRO) FAN CON : [DIFFUSION] in MANILA. pic.twitter.com/29ut8Q0ZQ7 — DNM Entertainment (@dnmentph) March 27, 2023

The purported attempt to sell Moonbin's costume piece has earned the ire of the singer's fans.

"We have been investigating this matter and have traced the source of the posts to a crew member from an outsourced supplier," DNM said.

The promoter said it located the missing costume piece, which is "being returned to us today."

"We would like to apologize for the concern this has caused and we are considering taking legal action for the incident that has occurred," it added.

The fan meet marked Moonbin and Sanha's first performance in the Philippines in 7 years.

The pair previously went to the country with their fellow Astro members in 2016, playing at a local staging of South Korean music show "Show Champion."

Moonbin & Sanha is a sub-unit of the five-member boy band Astro. The duo debuted in 2020 and have since released three extended plays.

