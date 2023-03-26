Moonbin & Sanha: Expect solo projects from Astro members

Promotional photo for Moonbin & Sanha's extended play 'Incense,' released January 4, 2023. Photo: Twitter/@fantagiomusic_

MANILA (UPDATED) - In recent years, the members of South Korean boy band Astro have taken on music projects either as sub-units or soloists. And fans can expect more individual projects from the boys in the future.

The group's youngest member, Sanha, hinted at this in an interview with ABS-CBN News during a recent "fan con" in Manila, along with bandmate Moonbin, whom he is in a sub-unit with.

"Every time we would release a new album, we try our best to show you images or personalities that we have. Fans can be excited for future plans where we may also debut as solo performers," Sanha said.

Launched in 2016 under Fantagio Music, Astro is comprised of MJ, Jinjin, Cha Eun-woo, Moonbin and Sanha. Originally a six-piece act, Rocky left the group after his contract with its label expired in February.

Moonbin and Sanha were the first sub-unit from Astro in 2020, followed by Jinjin and Rocky. Bandmate MJ debuted as a soloist in 2021 while Cha Eun-woo has sung soundtracks for several K-dramas.

The group first went to the Philippines in 2016 for a local staging of the South Korean music program "Show Champion."

And after nearly 7 years, Moonbin and Sanha reunited with Filipino Arohas (their fandom name) through the "fan con."

"[In] 2016 we came as a group, as Astro we were able to come here. Even though we are just two, two of the members, we are very thankful and grateful for the passionate cheering and welcoming of the Filipino Arohas," Moonbin said.

Now back as a duo, Sanha express his gratitude for the warm welcome from their Filipino fans.

"First of all, I am so happy to be able to come back to the Philippines and ever since our airport arrival, we have received [a] hot welcome from our Filo Arohas," Sanha said.

Since debuting in 2020, Moonbin and Sanha have released three extended plays, with the latest being "Incense" from January.

The duo said working together made them discover a new spin of confidence from each other.

“When we heard a few months ago that we are going to have a tour as a two of us, we are very worried thinking on how are we going to fill the stage because there’s only a two of us. I think we were able to gain confidence from the Seoul concert," Sanha said.

"At the moment it has already been 2 years and 6 months since we worked as a unit, we are very thankful that we were able to reach a point that we have a world tour and at the moment we are focusing on the designated roles that we are doing right now. And we are excited on what is instore in the future," Moonbin added.

