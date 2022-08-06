Home  >  Entertainment

LOOK: Cha Eunwoo arrives in Manila for fan meet

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 06 2022 01:50 PM

Photos from Manila International Airport Authority.
MANILA — South Korean idol-actor Cha Eunwoo arrived in the country Saturday morning for a fan meet. 

The event at Smart Araneta Coliseum comes nearly three years since Cha last held a similar event here.

Cha, whose real name is Lee Dongmin, debuted as a member of the six-piece boy group Astro in 2016.

He has also ventured into acting, taking on lead roles in dramas such as “My ID is Gangnam Beauty” (2018), “Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung” (2019), and “True Beauty” (2020).

Cha’s “True Beauty” co-star, Hwang In Youp, is also set to hold a fan meet at the New Frontier Theater on Sunday.

