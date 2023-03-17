South Korean actor-singer Cha Eun-woo. Photo from ASTRO's official Facebook page

MANILA — It appears that South Korean singer Cha Eun-woo is coming back to the Philippines to meet his fans.

The 25-year-old heartthrob hinted at a possible fan meet for his Filipino supporters in a video posted late Friday by Dunkin' Philippines, which revealed Cha as its newest endorser.

"I'll be seeing you very soon," Cha said near the end of the subtitled video, telling fans to follow Dunkin' Philippines' social media pages for further announcements on "our next meeting."

In January, Dunkin' brought South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun to the country for a one-night fan meet at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Cha previously went to the country in August 2022 for a fan meet, which was also held at the Araneta Coliseum.

Born Lee Dong-min, Cha debuted in 2016 as a member of the boy band Astro.

Outside of K-pop, Cha has ventured into acting, landing lead roles in popular dramas like "Gangnam Beauty," "Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung" and "True Beauty."

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

